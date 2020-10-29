Google 3D Animals get Halloween treatment: Here’s how to use the feature on Android, iOS

Google 3D feature.

Google launched it’s AR-based Google 3D animals feature back in 2019. The feature gained popularity back in March this year due to the coronavirus lockdown. In order to add a layer of fun on top of learning, the company has given the Google 3D Animals a ‘Haloween’ treatment.

The company has not only designed costumes for the animals but has also introduced various other objects in its library. As of now, Google 3D Animals with Haloween getup includes a Black Cat and a Dog. While the Black Cat comes wearing a witch hat, the dog appears as a Hot Dog.

As for the other objects, Google has added a ghost, spooky pumpkin and a human skeleton in order to bring the real Halloween fun into the app. Upon typing Halloween in the Google app, you will be greeted by a 3D ghost. One can also search for jack-o-lantern in order to bring up three spooky pumpkins. Typing the keyword ‘human skeleton’ on the search box will bring up a dancing skeleton.

How to use Google 3D Animals feature?

Open Google Search on your smartphone. On Android, the feature works on both Chrome and the Google app. However, iPhone users need to stick with only the Chrome web browser.

Search for the animal of your choice.

The search result for that animal will appear alongside some information. Scrolling down will bring an option to view it in 3D. Tap on “View in 3D” option.

Now, you can see a 3D model of that animal with a white background. In order to bring AR into the play, you need to tap on the “View in your space” option.

Lastly, the user just needs to look around using the phone’s viewfinder to find the animal. Once found, you can even click pictures or make videos of the animal.

