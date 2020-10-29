Google 3D Animals get Halloween treatment: Here’s how to use the feature on Android, iOS

Google launched it’s AR-based Google 3D animals feature back in 2019. The feature gained popularity back in March this year due to the coronavirus lockdown. In order to add a layer of fun on top of learning, the company has given the Google 3D Animals a ‘Haloween’ treatment.
The company has not only designed costumes for the animals but has also introduced various other objects in its library. As of now, Google 3D Animals with Haloween getup includes a Black Cat and a Dog. While the Black Cat comes wearing a witch hat, the dog appears as a Hot Dog.
As for the other objects, Google has added a ghost, spooky pumpkin and a human skeleton in order to bring the real Halloween fun into the app. Upon typing Halloween in the Google app, you will be greeted by a 3D ghost. One can also search for jack-o-lantern in order to bring up three spooky pumpkins. Typing the keyword ‘human skeleton’ on the search box will bring up a dancing skeleton.
How to use Google 3D Animals feature?
- Open Google Search on your smartphone. On Android, the feature works on both Chrome and the Google app. However, iPhone users need to stick with only the Chrome web browser.
- Search for the animal of your choice.
- The search result for that animal will appear alongside some information. Scrolling down will bring an option to view it in 3D. Tap on “View in 3D” option.
- Now, you can see a 3D model of that animal with a white background. In order to bring AR into the play, you need to tap on the “View in your space” option.
- Lastly, the user just needs to look around using the phone’s viewfinder to find the animal. Once found, you can even click pictures or make videos of the animal.