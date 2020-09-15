Gmail now allows users to remove Google Meet option in Android, iOS app: Here's how it works

Image Source : PIXABAY Gmail now allows users to remove Google Meet option in Android, iOS app.

Gmail, the popular mail client, recently added the Google Meet feature to its interface by default. This helped the users to easily get into conference calls during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, a lot of people have started going to the office and there are people who do not prefer the Google Meet app for their video calls. For such users, Google is now allowing them to disable the feature.

In case you are one of those people who do not feel comfortable about the Google Meet feature hindering your Gmail interface, you can follow these steps in order to disable the feature:

Open the Gmail app on Android or iOS. Tap on the three-lined icon on the top left corner. Scroll down and tap on Settings. Head over to General Settings. Disable the Google Meet feature by unchecking the box that reads “Show the Meet Tab for video calling.”

If you do not see the option available on your phone, try updating the app on your Android or iOS smartphone via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

