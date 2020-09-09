Gionee M12 Pro with 4,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : GIZMOCHINA Gionee M12 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back.

Gionee has just announced the launch of yet another smartphone. The Gionee M12 Pro adds to the company’s huge portfolio and offers a waterdrop style notch, quad-camera setup at the back and more. The smartphone has launched in China and there is nob word on global or Indian availability as of now. The smartphone has been spotted online by GizmoChina. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Gionee smartphone.

Gionee M12 Pro Specifications

Gionee M12 Pro sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. It features a 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 6GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Gionee M12 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup at the back. The camera lenses along with the flashlight sit inside a square bump reminding users of the iPhone 11 series. The camera setup consists of a 16-megapixel primary camera, a wide-angle lens and a macro sensor. Apparently, the fourth sensor is just for show and has no practical function. Upfront, there is a 13-megapixel selfie snapper camera.

As for the price, the Gionee M12 Pro is priced at CNY 700 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The smartphone is available in White and Blue gradient finishes.

