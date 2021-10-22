Gigabyte Aorus Gamer Days Sale to begin on Oct 23: Offers for new PC builders

Follow us on Image Source : GIGABYTE Gigabyte brings offers for new PC builders.

Diwali is just around the corner and this is a time where we see offers and deals all around. In this festive time, Gigabyte Aorus has come forward with the Aorus Gamer Days sale. For those who have been wanting to build a new gaming PC for a long time, this could be just the right time to invest in one. Here’s all you need to know about the sale.

Aorus Gamer Days sale is set to begin on October 23 and it will be live until November 3. During this time, the users can choose any of the combos offered by Gigabyte and they can get assured Paytm e-vouchers of up to Rs 10,000 for free.

The customers can first purchase the Gigabyte products from any of the online partners which include MD Computers, Vedant Computers, Games&Comps, Shweta Computers, SCL Gaming and Datamation. Alternatively, the buyers can also head to the company’s retail partners Gigaplus Delhi or The Gaming PC Store Telangana to purchase the PC parts.

Once a combo has been purchased, the users can log in to the Gigabyte website, verify their purchase and get a Paytm e-voucher, which can then be redeemed directly to the user’s Paytm wallet.

The combos set by Gigabyte have been listed below:

Combo 1 - Rs 3,000 e-voucher

Motherboard - Gigabyte B450M DS3H or B460M DS3H

Graphics Card - Gigabyte GTX 1650

Cabinet - Gigabyte C200G

Storage - Gigabyte 240GB SSD or above

Power supply - Gigabyte P650B or above

Monitor - Any Gigabyte Monitor

Combo 2 - Rs 6,000 e-voucher

Motherboard - Gigabyte B550M Gaming X / B560 Gaming X / X570 Gaming X / Z590 Gaming X

Graphics Card - Gigabyte RTX 3060, RTX 3060Ti

Cabinet - Gigabyte C200G or Aorus C300G or any cougar cabinet

Storage - Gigabyte 480GB SSD or above

Power supply - Gigabyte P650B or above

Monitor - Any Gigabyte Monitor

Combo 3 - Rs 9,000 e-voucher

Motherboard - Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro / Aorus Pro V2 / Aorus Pro AC / B560 Aorus Pro AX / X570 Aorus Pro / X570 Aorus Pro WiFi / Z590 Aorus Pro AX

Graphics Card - Gigabyte RTX 3060 or RTX 3060Ti

Cabinet - Gigabyte C200G or Aorus C300G or any cougar cabinet

Storage - Gigabyte 480GB SSD or above

Power supply - Gigabyte P650B or above

Monitor - Any Gigabyte Monitor

Combo 4 - Rs 10,000 e-voucher

Motherboard - X570 Aorus Master / X570S Aorus Master / Z590 Aorus Master

Graphics Card - Gigabyte RTX 3080 or RTX 3080Ti

Cabinet - Gigabyte C200G or Aorus C300G or any cougar cabinet

Storage - Gigabyte 480GB SSD or above

Power supply - Aorus AP750GM or AP850GM

Monitor - Any Gigabyte Monitor