Free Fire Clash Squad-Ranked Season 1 to begin tomorrow: Here's what it brings

Image Source : FREE FIRE Free Fire gets a new character named Wolfrahh

Free Fire is now set to launch its latest update tomorrow. The popular battle royale game will receive the update with a number of Survivor-requested improvements, including updates to Clash Squad - Ranked, enhanced anti-hack measures and much more. The first season of Free Fire’s Clash Squad - Ranked is set to begin on June 4, 2020.

As mentioned above, the latest season brings in a lot of changes suggested by the Survivors who took part in the game mode’s preseason. With the introduction of the Season 1, Free Fire will bring the addition of features such as a new leaderboard for kills and win rate, a career performance page in the player’s profile, temporary bans for Survivors who leave too often during matches and seasonal rank rewards.

Also, the Survivors who manage to reach Gold III will be rewarded with a Clash Squad - Ranked season 1 exclusive Desert Eagle gunskin, The Golden Eagle.

In order to make the game more balanced than before, the game has been taking strong actions against hackers, but it’s not stopping there. Now, the company is introducing new anti-hack systems to ensure no one is getting an edge over competitors through the use of unauthorised third-party programs. Also, the company will ensure that hackers get a permanent ban when found to be cheating.

In the patch notes, Garena’s Free Fire has also included the return of Purgatory - Classic, a new version of Bomb Squad with more obvious objectives. It also brings in additional Emote slots per Survivor, Active Skill Exchange between characters, and the new M82B sniper rifle that’s capable of penetrating the gloo wall.

Lastly, Free Fire has also added a new character called Wolfrahh along with the first flying pet, Falco. As for the details, Wolfrahh is a 19-year old Swedish video game streamer and esports player whose in-game skill, Limelight, is powered by his viewers.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage