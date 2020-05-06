Forza Street comes to Android, iOS: How to download and play the new racing game

Forza Street is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Forza Street is a racing game published by Microsoft. The game has been available for Windows PCs via the Microsoft Store since April 2019. The company has now expanded its availability by bringing the game to Android and iOS platforms. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Street has also announced special gifts for the early adopters.

Forza franchise including games like Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 6 among others is developed by Turn 10 Studios, which is owned by Microsoft. This is why Microsoft made the franchise exlusive to its own gaming platforms, Windows and Xbox. Now, the company has finally made the new Forza Street, a free-to-play racing game, available on smartphones and tablets via Android and iOS platforms.

The players can use their Xbox Live IDs to sign in to their account. This will ensure that the achievements and other game data are synchronised across Windows, iOS and Android devices.

We’re thrilled for the worldwide launch of #ForzaStreet on iOS and Android. Play this @ForzaMotorsport mobile experience today! https://t.co/Xz71cRuOk2 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) May 5, 2020

Microsoft has also partnered up with Samsung to bring special offers for the Galaxy smartphone users. Samsung users who choose to download the Forza Street game via the Samsung Galaxy Store will receive the 2015 Ford Mustang GT with a custom Galaxy themed paint. Samsung Galaxy S20 series owners will receive the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with a Custom Galaxy, and in-game credits.

Other Android users along with iOS users will be able to receive a 2017 Ford GT and extra in-game credits and gold. These credits can be used to unlock some of the available cars in-game. However, the offer is available only until June 5.

In order to download the game, the Android and iOS users can just head over to the Gooogle Play Store and Apple App Store respectively. For iOS users, the download size is set at 1.9GB. Android users will need to download the 48MB app available on the Play Store followed by an additional file weighing 1.7GB that will be automatically downloaded.

