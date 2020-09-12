Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale to begin on September 18: Here's what to expect

Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Savings Days to begin on September 18.

Flipkart, India’s one of the leading e-commerece websites, has announced yet another sale, the Big Saving Days sale. The sale is set to kick off in the country starting September 18 and will go on till September 20. Just like other sales, the customers will get attractive deals and offers on a wide range of products. Moreover, there will be bank offers making the deals look even more attractive.

The e-commerce giant is also allowing users to pre-book whatever they want to purchase during the sale. The pre-booking of the product can be done for just Re. 1 and the offer is valid between September 15 and September 16. Flipkart and SBI have collaborated for this sale and SBI cardholders will get additional discounts.

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has not shared any details of the upcoming sale on its website yet. This means we do not know which products will get a hefty discount and which ones will not. However, we can take some clues from the previous Big Saving Days sale.

During the previous sale, Flipkart offered some attractive discounts on popular smartphones like the Apple iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), Oppo Reno 2, OnePlus 7T and more. The e-commerece giant was also offering attractive deals on smart speakers and smart TV range. Apart from that, some laptops, Bluetooth earphones and more were also listed at discounted prices.

Flipkart has announced that during the upcoming Big Saving Days sale, customers purchasing mobile phones and tablets can avail no-cost EMI plans. There will also be cardless credit as well as exchange offers available in order to attract more customers.

