Flipkart Big Savings Days sale begins: Know offers, deals and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Savings Days sale 2021.

Flipkart has announced yet another sale and this time around it has been labelled as Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021. The sale brings in exciting deals and offers on mobile phones, electronics, TVs, and more. The sale has already begun and it will be live till May 7. Besides the discounts offered by Flipkart, HDFC Bank customers can get up to a 10 percent instant discount using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

As for the offers, Google Pixel 4a, which usually sells at around Rs. 31,999 will be available for Rs. 26,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Day 2021 sale. There is also an exchange of up to Rs. 15,300 in case you decide to swap your old smartphone with the new Pixel 4a.

The Samsung Galaxy F62, which is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base variant is now available at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 via Flipkart. HDFC Bank cardholders will be eligible to get a 10 percent instant discount. Also, Poco X3, which is usually available for around Rs. 16,999 will be available for Rs. 14,499 during the Big Saving Days sale.

Furthermore, the Moto G10 Power and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones are available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. Oppo A53 will be available for a price of Rs. 10,990, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A can be picked up for Rs. 7,999. Realme C21 and Realme C25 will be up for grabs at Rs. 7,249 and Rs. 9,499, respectively.