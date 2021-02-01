FAU-G ratings drop on Google Play Store days after launch: Here's why

Image Source : FAUG FAU-G ratings drop on Google Play Store days after launch.

FAU-G or Fearless And United – Guards mobile game was recently launched in India by Bengaluru based game developer nCore Games. The game made its debut on the Google Play Store on January 26, which also marks the Republic Day of India. While the game was initially being touted as a PUBG Mobile rival, it has taken a whole different approach.

As the game launched, it received an impressive rating of around 4.5 stars but with every passing day, the rating has been dropping. Currently, the game is sitting at an average rating of 3.5 stars.

Some of the user reviews are positive commenting on the game’s “great visuals” and other features. On the other hand, there are some comments that suggest FAU-G is a big disappointment.

Since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, the users were hyped about FAU-G. People were expecting the game to either be better than PUBG Mobile or at least be at par. However, at launch, the game was missing many of the features including the Battle Royale game mode. Due to the expectations not being matched, people have been writing rave reviews.