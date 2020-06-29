Facebook's mobile version has started getting the famous dark mode

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Facebook app on App Store

Facebook has introduced the popular dark mode on a majority of its apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and even Facebook Messenger in the past few months. However, the social media platform's Android and iOS app versions are still devoid of the theme. It is now suggested that the feature has started rolling out for Facebook's mobile version and will soon be available for all. Read on to know more.

Dark mode on Facebook for Android, iOS

As per a report by The Verge, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform has started testing dark mode for its mobile version and the theme is currently available to a small number of users, specifically iOS users.

A number of iOS users who have got hold of the dark mode for their Facebook apps took to Twitter to showcase the new look of the app. However, there is no word on its availability for Android users. Here's a look at one of the tweets:

We checked our Facebook app on iOS and it doesn't support the dark theme at the time of writing. However, the Facebook app now supports material design with a white look and the design change hints at the dark mode's arrival pretty soon.

For those who don't know, Facebook recently introduced the dark mode for its web version, which can be easily enabled via the heading to the Settings option within the platform. Apart from Facebook and its apps, a number of apps such as Twitter, Gmail, and more support the dark theme along with system-wide dark mode both Android and iOS.

While Facebook has taken a while to introduce the dark mode to its mobile versions, we hope it finally reaches soon. We will update you once this happens. Hence, stay tuned.

