Facebook is now Meta and the world has got funniest memes about it

Facebook has just announced the change of its parent company name to "Meta" as Mark Zuckerberg aims to take the company to his virtual reality vision for the future. The rebranding comes in at a time where the company tries to battle one of its worst crises yet and gear up for its ambitions for the "metaverse," which Zuckerberg belives will make the lines between the physical world and the digital one thinner.

Since its more than a decade old company, its users were taken aback with the news about the rebranding. Here's how the world started making memes about the new name: