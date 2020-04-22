Facebook Messenger Kids launched in India with new features for young users

Facebook Messenger Kids lands in India.

Facebook has just announced the launch of Messenger Kids in India. The application was launched in the United States back in December 2017 and has finally found its way to India. As the name suggests, the app is designed specifically for kids under 13. The application has now been made available in over 70 countries worldwide including, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia and more.

Messenger Kids app was created with the aim to expand the company’s reach amongst young users. In order to ensure safety, the social media giant has added additional parental controls.

With the new Messenger Kids app, Facebook has also brought the option to allow kids to be added to a group by their teachers and coaches. As a part of the parental control, the social media company also ensures that the parents have to approve the adults to connect their child to a group.

Facebook’s Messenger Kids app also brings an option for the kids that allows them to easily find and connect with friends. Also, the parents will have control over the visibility of their kid’s profile picture as well as the name on the app.

With such features, the app omits most of the concerns a parent would have while introducing their children to the world of internet and social media. Additionally, the app will allow kids to connect to their friends and teachers at the time of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Messenger Kids app will soon be made available in India via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS users respectively.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage