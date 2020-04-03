Facebook Messenger app announced for Windows and Mac

Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook Messenger app for desktop

Facebook on Thursday launched a Messenger app for macOS and Windows so one can video chat on their desktop and stay connected with friends and family all over the world.

The advantage of having the Messenger app on the desktop is that it allows one to make group video calls on a larger screen. And what is more, the chats sync across mobile and desktop so you will never miss a call or a message no matter what device you are using.

"Over the past month, we saw more than a 100 per cent increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger," Stan Chudnovsky, Facebook's VP of Messenger, said in a blog post.

Moreover, you do not need to know someone's email or phone number since all your Facebook friends have Messenger.

"We hope the Messenger desktop app will make it a little bit easier for people to stay in touch with friends and loved ones during this time," Chudnovsky said.

The app can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store.

Latest technology reviews, news and more