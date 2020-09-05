Facebook to soon allow you to auto-share Instagram Stories on Facebook News Feed: Know details

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram Stories on Facebook

Ever since Facebook introduced Stories on Instagram, the usage and popularity have increased, leaving behind Snapchat, from whom the feature was copied in the first place. However, the feature hasn't been quite popular among the main Facebook app and even WhatsApp. To add more usability to Stories, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform is soon expected to start showing Instagram Stories on Facebook. Read on to know more about it.

Facebook to auto-share Instagram Stories

It is suggested that Facebook is testing the ability to show Instagram Stories on a user's Facebook News Feed. Presently, you can cross-share their Instagram Stories on Facebook (but as Facebook Stories), which is a manual process. The new test will enable auto-sharing of Instagram Stories on Facebook.

The change was initially spotted by @ec.wife on Twitter. Social media consultant Matt Navarra later suggested that Facebook confirmed that they are indeed testing the feature via an official statement.

The new ability will allow you to view Stories from Instagram on Facebook so that you can share and view the vanishing posts from any of the Facebook apps. Going by Facebook's reply, Facebook will label Facebook Stories and Instagram Stories on its platform for streamlined user experience. You will get an option to opt-in for the feature and the privacy settings are said to remain the same as they are.

While you may think your Instagram Stories will now get more reach, that might not be the case. It is suggested that only people who follow you on Instagram and have their Facebook accounts linked will be able to view your Stories on Facebook.

There is no word on when Facebook plans to make this ability available for all. There are chances it might not go beyond the current testing.

For those who don't know, Facebook has been planning to merge all its three platforms: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, allowing users to access the three apps from any of these apps. To take this forward, Facebook has started merging Facebook Messenger messages and Instagram's Direct Messages for some users.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage