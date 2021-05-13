Excitel announces new stay-at-home broadband plans: Know details

Image Source : EXCITEL Excitel announces new stay-at-home broadband plans.

With the country inching towards the second phase of lockdown, Excitel has announced the launch of dedicated stay-at-home plans for its customers. Attempting to encourage more users to stay at home, Excitel has launched a set of three data plans in its stay-at-home category that is tailored to suit different consumption requirements.

These variants offer three speeds namely 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps for optimum streaming, seamless work/study from home and lag-free gaming. The stay-at-home bundle pack extends a series of affordable internet solutions that has the ability to cater to the demand of high consumption by offering unlimited data to the consumers.

At a starting price of Rs. 565 per month, the users will be able to get 100Mbps speed. For 200Mbps or 300Mbps, the users will need to shell out Rs. 638 or Rs. 752 per month, respectively. These plans come with a duration of 3 months, which means the users will need to pay monthly fees together for a duration of 3 months.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Raina, Co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, shared,“ The Internet can play a pivotal role in breaking the chain of spread. People are now keener towards working and staying at home to support the country’s fight to combat the COVID-19 spread. To support that battle, we at Excitel are elated to launch the stay-at-home bundle pack with tailored plans to suit working/studying from home, streaming and gaming, thus reducing interconnectivity challenges by a multi-fold.”

The spokesperson also added that “We saw around 75% increase in user base and almost doubling of average usage per customer last year, this further motivated us to launch a set of dedicated plans that will help with our consumer’s stay at home woes.”

The plans are applicable in Excitel’s 35+ network of cities and consumers can contact customer support to update their existing plan to suit their consumption requirements.

Excitel has been consistently working towards launching plans that are tailored to suit different consumers. The brand also recently launched an entertainment bundle pack that offers premium memberships for leading OTT platforms at no extra costs.