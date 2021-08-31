Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY EWar Games announces competitive Ludo Tournament with a prize pool of Rs 2 lakhs.

EWar Games has launched the ‘Online Ludo’ tournament titled ‘EWar Presents Ludo ki Jung’. The tournament, which will be held over a period of 2 consecutive days – on 4th and 5th September 2021 – is expected to witness participation from over 25,000 Ludo players all over India, and is offering a prize pool of Rs 2 lakhs.

On the other hand, participants can enter into this tournament free-of-cost (without paying any entry fee). On both days of the tournament, i.e. 4th and 5th September, there will be around 4 hours of Ludo gameplay each day on EWar’s platform. The key objective for the players will be to play maximum games as well as to win maximum games.

The winners of ‘EWar Ludo ki Jung’ will be decided on the basis of ‘maximum wins’ and ‘maximum games played’. More than 200 players stand a chance to win cash prizes of upto Rs 50,000 in this tournament.

Within a few days of opening up free-of-cost registrations for the ‘Ludo ki Jung’ tournament, EWar has already received over 20,000 Ludo player registrations. The registration process closes on 4th September. To register, one simply needs to download the EWar app, click on the ‘Ludo Tournament’ banner and then tap on the ‘Join’ option.

Ever since the Covid-induced lockdown protocols in India began last year, the traditionally-cherished indoor board game - Ludo has been adapted and evolved into a new avatar, and thus Online and Mobile Ludo games have seen an exponential rise in popularity across our country. On EWar’s mobile gaming platform too, Ludo has emerged as one of the top running casual games, with a few lakhs of players playing Ludo on EWar every day. Notably, EWar has developed a very unique and simplistic interface for playing Ludo without a dice, wherein each Ludo game ends in around 2 minutes.