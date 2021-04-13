Image Source : PIXABAY Dreamcast unveils real time 2-way virtual conferencing

Move over video meet app Zoom as leading leading virtual event platform Dreamcast has introduced a novel two-way virtual conferencing for a seamless experience. The platform replicates the exact same experience of physical events into a virtual environment where you can reach global audiences online with ease.

"Zoom is a simple video conferencing tool to host webinars or two-way video conferencing, while Dreamcast is a full-scale customised virtual event platform which transforms a physical event into a 3D virtual event," Gautam Seth and Siddharth Shah, Co-Founders of Dreamcast, told IANS on Tuesday.

The platform offers engagement features, networking features, gamification options and much more.

"The platform lets you host virtual conference sessions, webinars and meetings with seamless 2-way interaction between speakers, audiences and hosts in an immersive branded environment," the company said in a statement.

Event planners and organisers can use two-way video conferencing to enhance 1:1 conversations between attendees and speakers in real-time during the virtual event.

"The features are designed with a clear objective in mind to make the user experience seamless and convenient at virtual events to foster connections as well as engagement," said Shah.