Diwali with Mi sale: Price cuts for Redmi K20 Pro, Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Diwali sale offers

With the festive season kicking, it’s raining discounts and sale for the customers. Now, Xiaomi has announced its Diwali sale beginning on September 28 and it will go on till October 4. The Mi Diwali sale will be coinciding with Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Day. Apart from price cuts on its devices the company has also partnered with HDFC bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchase payments made through bank's card, the discount will also be available for EMI transactions.

Mi will be offering heavy price cuts on its popular smartphones. The Redmi K20 Pro which was launched at a price of Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM variant will now be available at Rs 24,999 during the sale period. Redmi Note 7 Pro will get a price cut of Rs 2000 and will now be available for Rs 11999.

Redmi 7A also received a Rs 400 price cut on its existing price of Rs 5889 while the Redmi Y3 is also expected to get a price cut, the official prices are not revealed yet.

Mi's smart TV range will also get discount coupled with extended warranty offer on selected TV sets during the Mi Diwali sale.

Mi power bank, earphones and mobile accessory range is also going to heavy discounts.

Apart from the price cuts and discounts, Mi will be offering protection plans for their devices. The Mi protect for smartphones that covers accidental and liquid damage will be available from Rs 399 while the screen protection plans will be starting at just Rs 299. Mi TV will also get an extended warranty for price starting at Rs 399.

All this will be available with an extra 10% discount or HDFC cardholders and extra value for phones on exchange.

The discounted price for Mi devices will also be available on Flipkart and Amazon topped with websites’ offers during their upcoming festive sale period.