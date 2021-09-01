Got vaccinated? Here's how you can download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Follow us on Image Source : COWIN How to download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

COVID-19 vaccination drive is currently at its full force and many people are getting vaccinated as early as possible. Depending on whether people have got vaccinated or not, they will get the allowance to travel abroad. In order to confirm that they have received the vaccination, they will have to carry a certificate that is being issued by the government.

Currently, vaccinated people are receiving a total of three certificates, which includes, First Dose certificate, a Second Dose certificate and a consolidated certificate. In case you have received your vaccination, here's how you can download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

How to download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate via CoWIN portal

Visit the official website of CoWIN -- cowin.gov.in Click on 'Register/Sign In yourself'. Sign in using your registered mobile number and enter the OTP received in the SMS. After getting the first or second dose, the CoWIN platform will show the Certificate tab under your name. Download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate: How to download via Aarogya Setu app

Open the Aarogya Setu app on your phone. On the homescreen, click on the CoWIN tab at the top. Click on the Vaccination Certificate option. Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID and click on 'Get Certificate' option. Download the COVID vaccine certificate.

Remember, having a COVID-19 vaccine certificate is important as it is the only way to prove that you have taken the vaccine jab, so do not forget to download it once you get your covid vaccine shot.