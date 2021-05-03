COVID-19 Vaccination: Now find nearest vaccine centre via MyGov WhatsApp chatbot

Image Source : PIXABAY You can now find nearest vaccine centre via MyGov WhatsApp chatbot.

COVID-19 situation is getting worse in India and people are having a hard time finding beds in hospitals. There is also a shortage of oxygen cylinders. At this time, it is better to get vaccinated as soon as possible. CoWIN, the vaccine registration portal, recently opened for the 18-44 year age group. If you have registered, WhatsApp now allows you to find the nearest vaccination centre.

When the coronavirus pandemic initially hit the Indian shores, the government of India launched the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp. The chatbot provided all the information that one needed. Now, the same chatbot is able to provide users with information on the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centres.

Here’s how you can find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre:

First, save the number +91-9013151515 on your phone’s contact list. Once the number is saved, open WhatsApp and look for the contact. Start the chat with a simple ‘Hi’. The chatbot will greet you with an automated response, which will read: Now, just respond to text message with option 1 to get details on the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre.

It is worth noting that currently, the chatbot takes around a minute to respond. So, you should have some patience.