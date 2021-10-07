CoWIN vaccination certificate: How to download international travel certificate

Follow us on Image Source : COWIN Here's how you can download an international travel certificate.

CoWIN Vaccination Certificate: People who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines and want to travel abroad can now download the WHO-compliant International Travel vaccine certificate via CoWIN. The online vaccine registration portal, CoWIN has introduced a new feature that allows the fully vaccinated individuals to download an international version of the COVID vaccine certificate that reflects their full date of birth.

The date will follow the "yyyy-mm-dd" (Year-Month-Day) format and it will be as per World Health Organization (WHO) standards for international travellers.

The users will be able to download the WHO-compliant vaccine certificate from a new “International Travel Certificate" option on the CoWIN portal. Here’s how you can get the international travel vaccine certificate through CoWIN.

CoWIN: How to download the international travel certificate

Visit the official portal of CoWin — cowin.gov.in. Login with your registered mobile number. Once logged in, tap on the 'International Travel Certificate' option right next to the 'Certificate' option. Now, enter all the required details such as, your passport number and DOB. Click on the 'Submit Request' option.