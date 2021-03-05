COVID-19 Vaccine registration: How to book an appointment via Aarogya Setu app on Android, iPhone

COVID-19 Vaccine registration now available on Aarogya Setu app.

The Indian government is now working on slowing down the spread of COVID-19 with the announcement of the second phase of coronavirus vaccination. The second phase began on March 1. In order to encourage the citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one to get the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine is primarily for senior citizens aged above 60 years. In this phase, people above 45 years of age suffering from co-morbidities can also enrol for the vaccine.

While users can choose to register themselves for the vaccine via the Co-WIN app or website, they also have the option to register themselves via the much popular Aarogya Setu app.

In case you are interested in registering yourself or any of the senior citizens at your home, here’s how you can register yourself via Aarogya Setu:

Download and Install the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device. In case you already have the app, make sure it is up-to-date. Register yourself using the on-screen instructions. Tap on the Vaccination tab. Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP. Now, register for the vaccine by filling up the required details.

Once you have successfully registered for the vaccine, you will receive an SMS with further instructions and details.