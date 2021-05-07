COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate: How to download via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN app

The second wave of COVID-19 is presently sweeping across the country at a deadlier and faster pace that has resulted in many people looking to get themselves vaccinate. The country’s large population is proving to be a big challenge with the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

In fact, some people are hesitant to take the vaccine jab due to some rumors saying they are not safe. But even then you have millions who have already taken their first as well as second dose. For them, the government has issued a COVID-19 vaccine certificate that confirms their inoculation.

So, if you are done with taking both first and second vaccine jab of COVID-19, the next thing that is require of you to do is, download the vaccination certificate. ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccination drive: How to use Vaccine Appointment Trackers

Wondering how to download the vaccination certificate? Here are the steps to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu app and CoWIN portal.

COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate: How to download via CoWIN portal

Visit the official website of CoWIN-- cowin.gov.in Click on 'Register/Sign In yourself' Sign in using your registered mobile number and enter the OTP received in the SMS After getting the first or second dose, the CoWIN platform will show the Certificate tab under your name Download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate

COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate: How to download via Aarogya Setu app

Open the Aarogya Setu app on your phone On the homescreen, click on the CoWIN tab at the top Click on the Vaccination Certificate option Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID and click on 'Get Certificate' option Download the COVID vaccine certificate.

Remember, having a COVID-19 vaccine certificate is important as it is the only way to prove that you have taken the vaccine jab, so do not forget to download it once you get your covid vaccine shot.

