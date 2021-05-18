COVID-19: Here are some apps you should use for COVID related resources

COVID-19: Apps you should use for COVID related resources.

Social media has become a hotspot for helpline numbers and COVID relief resources. India is battling a brutal second wave of the pandemic and the strongest weapon we have is to use the apps in our phones to get the right resources to those in need. Here are some top apps you can download for helping locate resources in your communities:

Twitter

From amplifying the needs for resources to providing state-specific updates, Twitter has done it all. Twitter has also taken initiatives to curb fake news and ensure that people are provided with accurate information. Twitter is a popular social media app and it is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

PayTM

Finding a vaccine slot has become the new treasure hunt. Waiting for OTPs and refreshing for vacancies is what is on everyone’s minds. Paytm's new real-time vaccine slot finder helps notify the users and efficiently book them in nearby centres.

MyGov India

The WhatsApp chatbot created by the government aims to provide real-time updates on resources as well as vaccination slots. Citizens can also seek assistance and resolve their queries through the chatbot. Simply type ‘Namaste’ at 9013151515 on WhatsApp or visit here.

Instagram

Stories, posts, reels - no stone has been left unturned when it comes to looking out for resources and helping those in need. Influencers to celebrities, all joined hands to escalate people’s messages and secure supplies for people. Download here for iOS and Android

Public App

If you are looking for localized resources and verified information about your neighbourhood and surrounding areas, turn to Public app. This app is being used by Politicians, government authorities, healthcare professionals, local businesses, media and citizen journalists across India to directly disseminate verified information around COVID-care centers and hospitals, vaccination, medical supplies, lockdown rules, availability of essential goods and more.