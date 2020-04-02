COVID-19 | Use this website to see nearest grocery shops and more amid Coronavirus lockdown

Stillopen.in

The Coronavirus lockdown in India has forced maximum things in the country to shut down for at least until April 14. Since only a few places for essential things are open, it gets slightly difficult to find one. However, Quikr has just the right solution for you amid the whole quarantine situation so that you get to know of the nearest grocery stores, medical stores, and more. Read on to know how.

How to find grocery stores nearby?

Quikr has introduced a new website -- Stillopen.in -- that will help you locate the nearest grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, COVID-19 centres when all other places are currently shut. Quikr, in a press release, said, "Through this initiative, the company helps identify the nearest grocery stores, hospitals & pharmacies, COVID-19 centres, and other stores classified as essentials in real-time. The platform also allows its users to update store status and hygiene, add info on groceries along with reviews, images & more directly from their smartphones."

The Stillopen website is available for use in 23 cities, namely, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Gwalior, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Patna, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Secunderabad.

Here's how to use it:

Go to Stillopen.in website

Type in your exact location or allow Google access it

Following this, you will get a list of nearest grocery stores, doctors, vegetable stores, COVID-19 centres, medical stores

You can select the desired category and then the required store to get its address, distance from your location, and know whether or not it's open

In addition to this, the website has enlisted the necessary precautions you must take to avoid catching COVID-19 and a section from where you can donate to the PM CARES Fund. You can also share the website with others by tapping on the Share with Friends option on the top right corner of the website to spread its reach.

Latest technology reviews, news and more