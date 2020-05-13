Here's a list of useful Keyboard Shortcuts for Microsoft Windows, Word, Excel and more

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing us being locked at our homes, we are also being forced to use our laptops, mobile phones and other gadgets more often than usual. While most frequent computer users know a lot of keyboard shortcuts, we have generated a list here covering most of the basic keyboard shortcuts a casual user would need.
These shortcuts can be used on any Windows PC running Windows XP and later, including Windows 7, Windows 10 and more. There are also some shortcut keys for Microsoft programs including Word, Excel and Outlook.
Basic Keyboard Shortcuts
Alt + F - File menu options in the current program
Alt + E - Edits options in the current program
F1 - Help
Ctrl + A - Selects all text
Ctrl + C - Copy the selected item
Ctrl + X - Cuts the selected item
Ctrl + V - Paste the selected item
Home - Takes the user to the beginning of the current line
Ctrl + Home - Go to the beginning of the document
End - Go to the end of the current line
Ctrl + End - Go to the end of a document
Shift + Home - Highlight from current position to beginning of the line
Shift + End - Highlight from current position to end of the line
Ctrl + (Left arrow) - Move one word to the left at a time
Ctrl + (Right arrow) - Move one word to the right at a time
Microsoft Windows shortcut keys
Alt + Tab - Switch between open applications
Alt + Shift + Tab - Switch backward between open applications
Alt + Print Screen - Create screenshot for the current program
Ctrl + Alt + Del - Reboot/Windows task manager
Ctrl + Esc - Bring up the start menu
Alt + Esc - Switch between applications on the taskbar
F2 - Rename selected icon
F3 - Start find from the desktop
F4 - Open the drive selection when browsing
F5 - Refresh contents
Alt + F4 - Close current open program
Ctrl + F4 - Close window in program
Ctrl + Plus Key - Automatically adjust widths of all columns in Windows Explorer
Alt + Enter - Open properties window of selected icon or program
Shift + F10 - Simulate right-click on selected item
Shift + Del - Delete programs or files permanently
Windows Key + D - Bring desktop to the top of other windows
Windows Key + M - Minimize all windows
Windows Key + SHIFT + M - Undo the minimize done by Windows Key + M
Windows Key + E - Open Microsoft Explorer
Windows Key + Tab - Cycle through open programs on the taskbar
Windows Key + F - Display the Windows Search/Find feature
Windows Key + Ctrl + F - Display the search for computers window
Windows Key + F1 - Display the Microsoft Windows help
Windows Key + R - Open the run window
Windows Key + Pause /Break - Open the system properties window
Windows Key + U - Open utility manager
Windows Key + L - Lock the computer
Microsoft Word shortcut keys
Ctrl + A - Select all contents of the page
Ctrl + B - Bold highlighted selection
Ctrl + C - Copy selected text
Ctrl + X - Cut selected text
Ctrl + N - Open new/blank document
Ctrl + O - Open options
Ctrl + P - Open the print window
Ctrl + F - Open find box
Ctrl + I - Italicise highlighted selection
Ctrl + K - Insert link
Ctrl + U - Underline highlighted selection
Ctrl + V - Paste
Ctrl + Y - Redo the last action performed
Ctrl + Z - Undo last action
Ctrl + G - Find and replace options
Ctrl + H - Find and replace options
Ctrl + J - Justify paragraph alignment
Ctrl + L - Align selected text or line to the left
Ctrl + Q - Align selected paragraph to the left
Ctrl + E - Align selected text or line to the center
Ctrl + R - Align selected text or line to the right
Ctrl + M - Indent the paragraph
Ctrl + T - Hanging indent
Ctrl + D - Font options
Ctrl + Shift + F - Change the font
Ctrl + Shift + > - Increase selected font +1
Ctrl + ] - Increase selected font +1
Ctrl + [ - Decrease selected font -1
Ctrl + Shift + * - View or hide non printing characters
Ctrl + (Left arrow) - Move one word to the left
Ctrl + (Right arrow) - Move one word to the right
Ctrl + (Up arrow) - Move to the beginning of the line or paragraph
Ctrl + (Down arrow) - Move to the end of the paragraph
Ctrl + Del - Delete word to the right of the cursor
Ctrl + Backspace - Delete word to the left of the cursor
Ctrl + End - Move cursor to end of the document
Ctrl + Home - Move cursor to the beginning of the document
Ctrl + Space - Reset highlighted text to default font
Ctrl + 1 - Single-space lines
Ctrl + 2 - Double-space lines
Ctrl + 5 - 1 5-line spacing
Ctrl + Alt + 1 Change text to heading 1
Ctrl + Alt + 2 Change text to heading 2
Ctrl + Alt + 3 Change text to heading 3
F1 - Open help
Shift + F3 - Change case of selected text
Shift + Insert - Paste
F4 - Repeat the last action performed (Word 2000+)
F7 - Spell check selected text and/or document
Shift + F7 - Activate the thesaurus
F12 - Save as
Ctrl + S - Save
Shift + F12 - Save
Alt + Shift + D - Insert the current date
Alt + Shift + T - Insert the current time
Ctrl + W - Close document
Microsoft Excel shortcut keys
F2 - Edit the selected cell
F5 - Go to a specific cell
F7 - Spell check selected text and/or document
F11 - Create chart
Ctrl + Shift + ; - Enter the current time
Ctrl + ; - Enter the current date
Alt + Shift + F1 - Insert new worksheet
Shift + F3 - Open the Excel formula window
Shift + F5 - Bring up the search box
Ctrl + A - Select all contents of a worksheet
Ctrl + B - Bold highlighted selection
Ctrl + I - Italicize highlighted selection
Ctrl + C - Copy selected text
Ctrl + V - Paste
Ctrl + D - Fill
Ctrl + K - Insert link
Ctrl + F - Open find and replace options
Ctrl + G - Open go-to options
Ctrl + H - Open find and replace options
Ctrl + U - Underline highlighted selection
Ctrl + Y - Underline selected text
Ctrl + 5 - Strikethrough highlighted selection
Ctrl + O - Open options
Ctrl + N - Open new document
Ctrl + P - Open print dialog box
Ctrl + S - Save
Ctrl + Z - Undo last action
Ctrl + F9 - Minimize current window
Ctrl + F10 - Maximize currently selected window
Ctrl + F6 - Switch between open workbooks/windows
Ctrl + Page up & Page Down - Move between Excel worksheets in the same document
Ctrl + Tab - Move between two or more open Excel files
Alt + = - Create the formula to sum all of the above cells
Ctrl + - Insert the value of above cell into the current cell
Ctrl + Shift + ! - Format number in comma format
Ctrl + Shift + $ - Format number in currency format
Ctrl + Shift + # - Format number in date format
Ctrl + Shift + % - Format number in percentage format
Ctrl + Shift + ^ - Format number in scientific format
Ctrl + Shift + @ - Format number in time format
Ctrl + (Right arrow) - Move to next section of text
Ctrl + Space - Select entire column
Shift + Space - Select entire row
Ctrl + W - Close document
Microsoft Outlook shortcut keys
Alt + S - Send the email
Ctrl + C - Copy selected text
Ctrl + X - Cut selected text
Ctrl + P - Open print dialog box
Ctrl + K - Complete name/email typed in address bar
Ctrl + B - Bold highlighted selection
Ctrl + I - Italicize highlighted selection
Ctrl + U - Underline highlighted selection
Ctrl + R - Reply to an email
Ctrl + F - Forward an email
Ctrl + N - Create a new email
Ctrl + Shift + A - Create a new appointment to your calendar
Ctrl + Shift + O - Open the outbox
Ctrl + Shift + I - Open the inbox
Ctrl + Shift + K - Add a new task
Ctrl + Shift + C - Create a new contact
Ctrl + Shift+ J - Create a new journal entry