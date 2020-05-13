Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
Here's a list of useful Keyboard Shortcuts for Microsoft Windows, Word, Excel and more

These amazing keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft Windows, Word, Excel and more will make your workflow easier and more efficient during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Here's everything you need to know.

New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2020 18:33 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY

Amazing Computer shortcut keys everyone should know: Word, Excel, Outlook, Windows shortcuts Must Know.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing us being locked at our homes, we are also being forced to use our laptops, mobile phones and other gadgets more often than usual. While most frequent computer users know a lot of keyboard shortcuts, we have generated a list here covering most of the basic keyboard shortcuts a casual user would need.

These shortcuts can be used on any Windows PC running Windows XP and later, including Windows 7, Windows 10 and more. There are also some shortcut keys for Microsoft programs including Word, Excel and Outlook. 

Basic Keyboard Shortcuts

Alt + F - File menu options in the current program 

Alt + E - Edits options in the current program 
F1 - Help
Ctrl + A - Selects all text 
Ctrl + C - Copy the selected item 
Ctrl + X - Cuts the selected item 
Ctrl + V - Paste the selected item 
Home  -  Takes the user to the beginning of the current line 
Ctrl + Home - Go to the beginning of the document 
End  -  Go to the end of the current line 
Ctrl + End  -  Go to the end of a document 
Shift + Home  -  Highlight from current position to beginning of the line 
Shift + End  -  Highlight from current position to end of the line 
Ctrl + (Left arrow)  -  Move one word to the left at a time 
Ctrl + (Right arrow)  -  Move one word to the right at a time 

Microsoft Windows shortcut keys

Alt + Tab  -  Switch between open applications 
Alt + Shift + Tab  -  Switch backward between open applications 
Alt + Print Screen  -  Create screenshot for the current program 
Ctrl + Alt + Del  -  Reboot/Windows task manager 
Ctrl + Esc  -  Bring up the start menu 
Alt + Esc  -  Switch between applications on the taskbar 
F2  -  Rename selected icon 
F3  -  Start find from the desktop 
F4  -  Open the drive selection when browsing 
F5  -  Refresh contents 
Alt + F4  -  Close current open program 
Ctrl + F4  -  Close window in program 
Ctrl + Plus Key -  Automatically adjust widths of all columns in Windows Explorer 
Alt + Enter  -  Open properties window of selected icon or program 
Shift + F10  -  Simulate right-click on selected item 
Shift + Del  -  Delete programs or files permanently 
Windows Key + D  -  Bring desktop to the top of other windows 
Windows Key + M  -  Minimize all windows 
Windows Key + SHIFT + M  -  Undo the minimize done by Windows Key + M
Windows Key + E  -  Open Microsoft Explorer 
Windows Key + Tab  -  Cycle through open programs on the taskbar 
Windows Key + F  -  Display the Windows Search/Find feature 
Windows Key + Ctrl + F  -  Display the search for computers window 
Windows Key + F1  -  Display the Microsoft Windows help 
Windows Key + R  -  Open the run window 
Windows Key + Pause /Break  -  Open the system properties window 
Windows Key + U  -  Open utility manager 
Windows Key + L  -  Lock the computer 

Microsoft Word shortcut keys

Ctrl + A  -  Select all contents of the page 
Ctrl + B  -  Bold highlighted selection 
Ctrl + C  -  Copy selected text 
Ctrl + X  -  Cut selected text 
Ctrl + N  -  Open new/blank document 
Ctrl + O  -  Open options 
Ctrl + P  -  Open the print window 
Ctrl + F  -  Open find box 
Ctrl + I  -  Italicise highlighted selection 
Ctrl + K  -  Insert link 
Ctrl + U  -  Underline highlighted selection 
Ctrl + V  -  Paste 
Ctrl + Y  -  Redo the last action performed 
Ctrl + Z  -  Undo last action 
Ctrl + G  -  Find and replace options 
Ctrl + H  -  Find and replace options 
Ctrl + J  -  Justify paragraph alignment 
Ctrl + L  -  Align selected text or line to the left 
Ctrl + Q  -  Align selected paragraph to the left 
Ctrl + E  -  Align selected text or line to the center 
Ctrl + R  -  Align selected text or line to the right 
Ctrl + M  -  Indent the paragraph 
Ctrl + T  -  Hanging indent 
Ctrl + D  -  Font options 
Ctrl + Shift + F  -  Change the font 
Ctrl + Shift + >  -  Increase selected font +1 
Ctrl + ]  -  Increase selected font +1 
Ctrl + [  -  Decrease selected font -1 
Ctrl + Shift + *  -  View or hide non printing characters 
Ctrl + (Left arrow)  -  Move one word to the left 
Ctrl + (Right arrow)  -  Move one word to the right 
Ctrl + (Up arrow)  -  Move to the beginning of the line or paragraph 
Ctrl + (Down arrow)  -  Move to the end of the paragraph 
Ctrl + Del  -  Delete word to the right of the cursor 
Ctrl + Backspace  -  Delete word to the left of the cursor 
Ctrl + End  -  Move cursor to end of the document 
Ctrl + Home  -  Move cursor to the beginning of the document 
Ctrl + Space  -  Reset highlighted text to default font 
Ctrl + 1  -  Single-space lines 
Ctrl + 2  -  Double-space lines 
Ctrl + 5  -  1 5-line spacing 
Ctrl + Alt + 1 Change text to heading 1 
Ctrl + Alt + 2 Change text to heading 2 
Ctrl + Alt + 3 Change text to heading 3 
F1  -  Open help 
Shift + F3  -  Change case of selected text 
Shift + Insert  -  Paste 
F4  -  Repeat the last action performed (Word 2000+) 
F7  -  Spell check selected text and/or document 
Shift + F7  -  Activate the thesaurus 
F12  -  Save as 
Ctrl + S  -  Save 
Shift + F12  -  Save 
Alt + Shift + D  -  Insert the current date 
Alt + Shift + T  -  Insert the current time 
Ctrl + W  -  Close document 

Microsoft Excel shortcut keys

F2  -  Edit the selected cell 
F5  -  Go to a specific cell 
F7  -  Spell check selected text and/or document 
F11  -  Create chart
Ctrl + Shift + ;  -  Enter the current time 
Ctrl + ;  -  Enter the current date
Alt + Shift + F1  -  Insert new worksheet 
Shift + F3  -  Open the Excel formula window 
Shift + F5  -  Bring up the search box
Ctrl + A  -  Select all contents of a worksheet 
Ctrl + B  -  Bold highlighted selection 
Ctrl + I  -  Italicize highlighted selection 
Ctrl + C  -  Copy selected text 
Ctrl + V  -  Paste
Ctrl + D  -  Fill
Ctrl + K  -  Insert link
Ctrl + F  -  Open find and replace options 
Ctrl + G  -  Open go-to options 
Ctrl + H  -  Open find and replace options 
Ctrl + U  -  Underline highlighted selection 
Ctrl + Y  -  Underline selected text 
Ctrl + 5  -  Strikethrough highlighted selection 
Ctrl + O  -  Open options 
Ctrl + N  -  Open new document 
Ctrl + P  -  Open print dialog box 
Ctrl + S  -  Save 
Ctrl + Z  -  Undo last action 
Ctrl + F9  -  Minimize current window 
Ctrl + F10  -  Maximize currently selected window 
Ctrl + F6  -  Switch between open workbooks/windows 
Ctrl + Page up & Page Down  -  Move between Excel worksheets in the same document 
Ctrl + Tab  -  Move between two or more open Excel files
Alt + =  -  Create the formula to sum all of the above cells 
Ctrl +  -  Insert the value of above cell into the current cell 
Ctrl + Shift + !  -  Format number in comma format 
Ctrl + Shift + $  -  Format number in currency format 
Ctrl + Shift + #  -  Format number in date format 
Ctrl + Shift + %  -  Format number in percentage format 
Ctrl + Shift + ^  -  Format number in scientific format 
Ctrl + Shift + @  -  Format number in time format 
Ctrl + (Right arrow)  -  Move to next section of text 
Ctrl + Space  -  Select entire column 
Shift + Space  -  Select entire row 
Ctrl + W  -  Close document 

Microsoft Outlook shortcut keys

Alt + S  -  Send the email 
Ctrl + C  -  Copy selected text 
Ctrl + X  -  Cut selected text 
Ctrl + P  -  Open print dialog box 
Ctrl + K  -  Complete name/email typed in address bar 
Ctrl + B  -  Bold highlighted selection 
Ctrl + I  -  Italicize highlighted selection 
Ctrl + U  -  Underline highlighted selection 
Ctrl + R  -  Reply to an email 
Ctrl + F  -  Forward an email 
Ctrl + N  -  Create a new email 
Ctrl + Shift + A  -  Create a new appointment to your calendar 
Ctrl + Shift + O  -  Open the outbox 
Ctrl + Shift + I  -  Open the inbox 
Ctrl + Shift + K  -  Add a new task 
Ctrl + Shift + C  -  Create a new contact 
Ctrl + Shift+ J  -  Create a new journal entry 

