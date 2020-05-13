Here's a list of useful Keyboard Shortcuts for Microsoft Windows, Word, Excel and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Amazing Computer shortcut keys everyone should know: Word, Excel, Outlook, Windows shortcuts Must Know.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing us being locked at our homes, we are also being forced to use our laptops, mobile phones and other gadgets more often than usual. While most frequent computer users know a lot of keyboard shortcuts, we have generated a list here covering most of the basic keyboard shortcuts a casual user would need.

These shortcuts can be used on any Windows PC running Windows XP and later, including Windows 7, Windows 10 and more. There are also some shortcut keys for Microsoft programs including Word, Excel and Outlook.

Basic Keyboard Shortcuts

Alt + F - File menu options in the current program

Alt + E - Edits options in the current program

F1 - Help

Ctrl + A - Selects all text

Ctrl + C - Copy the selected item

Ctrl + X - Cuts the selected item

Ctrl + V - Paste the selected item

Home - Takes the user to the beginning of the current line

Ctrl + Home - Go to the beginning of the document

End - Go to the end of the current line

Ctrl + End - Go to the end of a document

Shift + Home - Highlight from current position to beginning of the line

Shift + End - Highlight from current position to end of the line

Ctrl + (Left arrow) - Move one word to the left at a time

Ctrl + (Right arrow) - Move one word to the right at a time

Microsoft Windows shortcut keys

Alt + Tab - Switch between open applications

Alt + Shift + Tab - Switch backward between open applications

Alt + Print Screen - Create screenshot for the current program

Ctrl + Alt + Del - Reboot/Windows task manager

Ctrl + Esc - Bring up the start menu

Alt + Esc - Switch between applications on the taskbar

F2 - Rename selected icon

F3 - Start find from the desktop

F4 - Open the drive selection when browsing

F5 - Refresh contents

Alt + F4 - Close current open program

Ctrl + F4 - Close window in program

Ctrl + Plus Key - Automatically adjust widths of all columns in Windows Explorer

Alt + Enter - Open properties window of selected icon or program

Shift + F10 - Simulate right-click on selected item

Shift + Del - Delete programs or files permanently

Windows Key + D - Bring desktop to the top of other windows

Windows Key + M - Minimize all windows

Windows Key + SHIFT + M - Undo the minimize done by Windows Key + M

Windows Key + E - Open Microsoft Explorer

Windows Key + Tab - Cycle through open programs on the taskbar

Windows Key + F - Display the Windows Search/Find feature

Windows Key + Ctrl + F - Display the search for computers window

Windows Key + F1 - Display the Microsoft Windows help

Windows Key + R - Open the run window

Windows Key + Pause /Break - Open the system properties window

Windows Key + U - Open utility manager

Windows Key + L - Lock the computer

Microsoft Word shortcut keys

Ctrl + A - Select all contents of the page

Ctrl + B - Bold highlighted selection

Ctrl + C - Copy selected text

Ctrl + X - Cut selected text

Ctrl + N - Open new/blank document

Ctrl + O - Open options

Ctrl + P - Open the print window

Ctrl + F - Open find box

Ctrl + I - Italicise highlighted selection

Ctrl + K - Insert link

Ctrl + U - Underline highlighted selection

Ctrl + V - Paste

Ctrl + Y - Redo the last action performed

Ctrl + Z - Undo last action

Ctrl + G - Find and replace options

Ctrl + H - Find and replace options

Ctrl + J - Justify paragraph alignment

Ctrl + L - Align selected text or line to the left

Ctrl + Q - Align selected paragraph to the left

Ctrl + E - Align selected text or line to the center

Ctrl + R - Align selected text or line to the right

Ctrl + M - Indent the paragraph

Ctrl + T - Hanging indent

Ctrl + D - Font options

Ctrl + Shift + F - Change the font

Ctrl + Shift + > - Increase selected font +1

Ctrl + ] - Increase selected font +1

Ctrl + [ - Decrease selected font -1

Ctrl + Shift + * - View or hide non printing characters

Ctrl + (Left arrow) - Move one word to the left

Ctrl + (Right arrow) - Move one word to the right

Ctrl + (Up arrow) - Move to the beginning of the line or paragraph

Ctrl + (Down arrow) - Move to the end of the paragraph

Ctrl + Del - Delete word to the right of the cursor

Ctrl + Backspace - Delete word to the left of the cursor

Ctrl + End - Move cursor to end of the document

Ctrl + Home - Move cursor to the beginning of the document

Ctrl + Space - Reset highlighted text to default font

Ctrl + 1 - Single-space lines

Ctrl + 2 - Double-space lines

Ctrl + 5 - 1 5-line spacing

Ctrl + Alt + 1 Change text to heading 1

Ctrl + Alt + 2 Change text to heading 2

Ctrl + Alt + 3 Change text to heading 3

F1 - Open help

Shift + F3 - Change case of selected text

Shift + Insert - Paste

F4 - Repeat the last action performed (Word 2000+)

F7 - Spell check selected text and/or document

Shift + F7 - Activate the thesaurus

F12 - Save as

Ctrl + S - Save

Shift + F12 - Save

Alt + Shift + D - Insert the current date

Alt + Shift + T - Insert the current time

Ctrl + W - Close document

Microsoft Excel shortcut keys

F2 - Edit the selected cell

F5 - Go to a specific cell

F7 - Spell check selected text and/or document

F11 - Create chart

Ctrl + Shift + ; - Enter the current time

Ctrl + ; - Enter the current date

Alt + Shift + F1 - Insert new worksheet

Shift + F3 - Open the Excel formula window

Shift + F5 - Bring up the search box

Ctrl + A - Select all contents of a worksheet

Ctrl + B - Bold highlighted selection

Ctrl + I - Italicize highlighted selection

Ctrl + C - Copy selected text

Ctrl + V - Paste

Ctrl + D - Fill

Ctrl + K - Insert link

Ctrl + F - Open find and replace options

Ctrl + G - Open go-to options

Ctrl + H - Open find and replace options

Ctrl + U - Underline highlighted selection

Ctrl + Y - Underline selected text

Ctrl + 5 - Strikethrough highlighted selection

Ctrl + O - Open options

Ctrl + N - Open new document

Ctrl + P - Open print dialog box

Ctrl + S - Save

Ctrl + Z - Undo last action

Ctrl + F9 - Minimize current window

Ctrl + F10 - Maximize currently selected window

Ctrl + F6 - Switch between open workbooks/windows

Ctrl + Page up & Page Down - Move between Excel worksheets in the same document

Ctrl + Tab - Move between two or more open Excel files

Alt + = - Create the formula to sum all of the above cells

Ctrl + - Insert the value of above cell into the current cell

Ctrl + Shift + ! - Format number in comma format

Ctrl + Shift + $ - Format number in currency format

Ctrl + Shift + # - Format number in date format

Ctrl + Shift + % - Format number in percentage format

Ctrl + Shift + ^ - Format number in scientific format

Ctrl + Shift + @ - Format number in time format

Ctrl + (Right arrow) - Move to next section of text

Ctrl + Space - Select entire column

Shift + Space - Select entire row

Ctrl + W - Close document

Microsoft Outlook shortcut keys

Alt + S - Send the email

Ctrl + C - Copy selected text

Ctrl + X - Cut selected text

Ctrl + P - Open print dialog box

Ctrl + K - Complete name/email typed in address bar

Ctrl + B - Bold highlighted selection

Ctrl + I - Italicize highlighted selection

Ctrl + U - Underline highlighted selection

Ctrl + R - Reply to an email

Ctrl + F - Forward an email

Ctrl + N - Create a new email

Ctrl + Shift + A - Create a new appointment to your calendar

Ctrl + Shift + O - Open the outbox

Ctrl + Shift + I - Open the inbox

Ctrl + Shift + K - Add a new task

Ctrl + Shift + C - Create a new contact

Ctrl + Shift+ J - Create a new journal entry

