Clubhouse for Android starts rolling out: Here's what you need to know

Clubhouse started growing very quickly, as people all over the world began inviting their friends. Within this period, Clubhouse saw how universal voice is being used as a medium. The same types of rooms that they saw forming last year in the U.S. quickly started forming in Japan, Brazil, and Nigeria. Farmers in rural Georgia have been making friends with entrepreneurs in Tanzania. Film clubs have formed in India. German debate rooms, Italian singalongs, and Middle Eastern quiz shows have all been formed.

Now, the company is finally gearing up to launch Clubhouse for Android and the beta is rolling out immediately. The Android beta app will be rolled out in the U.S. today, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. The company claims that it plans to expand the Android support over the next few weeks. With the help of the beta phase, they will be able to fix any issues and add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly.

If you are an Android user, you can download Clubhouse for Android and sign up now to be alerted once it’s available in your area.

As a part of the effort to keep the growth measured, Clubhouse will be continuing the waitlist and invite system, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends. As we head into the summer, the company plans to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them.