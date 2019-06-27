China:Spearheading the new era of 5G network

Mobile World Congress in Shanghai - an offshoot of the world's biggest fair which takes place every year in Barcelona (Spain)- have potrayed the new era that will ring in areas ranging from medicine to transportation,covering this huge swathe of all sectors, possibly,reported the Efe news.

The 5G networks will traverse a path that will allow the sharing of information and data at a speed up to ten times higher than that of the the present 4G network can access.Therefore putting telecoms specialists in a race to diversify and position themselves at the helm of this upcoming technology of 5G network.

The astonishing speed of 5G data sharing shall impact upon myraid sectors and activities.Surgical operations could be done using robots that operate with millimetric precision thanks to the absence of the aforementioned network latency,driverless trucks that circulate in dangerous areas such as mines could be operated remotely,and autonomous vehicles will be capable of minimising braking distances. These were the possibilities presented at the fair.

Ken Hu, Global Vice President of Huawei Technologies, added while addressing the MWC fair,"Today, everything is ahead of us. A year ago we dreamed about what could happen but now I firmly believe that 5G is already here it is coming.The growth the Chinese tech giant has enjoyed proves that the US' veto, in place since May, has not hindered its development.I can clearly say to everyone that with regards to 5G we will not be affected at all and We will continue to be leaders in 5G because, among other things, we will maintain and increase investment".

The tussle between USA and China to dominate 5G has been one of the elements that has underpinned the US-China trade war.

On June 6, the Chinese government decided to hail a "new era" in the telecoms industry and granted the first licences for the commercial use of 5G networks to China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network.The move to monopolise 5G netowrking dates back to about ten deacdes ago when, Huawei the Chinese mobile phone comapny began the reaserch invested over $4 Billion in this technological growth.

The Asian tech giant's specialist press agree that the companies will probably take longer to offer full 5G services to their customers due to the "high costs" it incurs. Highlighting the fact that when 5G netwroks are widely available,it will surely trigger a revolution. No matter if its sooner or later.



"I believe that all industries will benefit from a change in the use and approach of all these technologies. 5G will be an important foundation for China's digital economy," Hu said.

This 5G technology captured major portion of the fair, while some brands also presented some innovations, such as the Chinese telecoms company OPPO, which exhibited its first under-screen selfie camera.

