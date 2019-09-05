Carry your documents in the DigiLocker app and save yourself from heavy traffic fines. Read to know more

With the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019 and increased traffic violations fine you must be careful while driving. You must have come across the news of a Delhi man fined of Rs 23000 for traffic violations and because he could not provide the required documents when the cops asked him to.

How do you do to save yourself from situations when you forget to carry your vehicle documents or Driving licence? You can simply download the Digilocker and Mobile Parivahan to save scanned copy of your important documents. In a notification issued on 12.12.2018, the Ministry of Road Transport and highways had said ‘documents such as Driving License, Registration Certificate, Insurance and PUC can be presented in the electronic form. The ministry has also written to all the state transport department to treat electronic copies of driving license and other required documents on the Digilocker or Mparivahan app as valid and on par with the original’

These apps can be easily downloaded on your phone from the Google Play Store and Apple app store. You can register and save your important documents to save yourself from carrying the hard copied of the documents