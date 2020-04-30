Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 goes live for Android, iOS users: Brings new maps, game modes and more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 update is now available on Android, iOS.

Call of Duty: Mobile has been working on the Season 6 update for quite some time now. The company has finally rolled out the update for both Android and iOS platforms. The Season 6 update brings a couple of changes in the game including the introduction of two new maps and three new multiplayer game modes. With the introduction of the new map, the company has taken a whole new approach for the theme going on in the game.

Call of Duty has been known for the military look but with the new map, the company is introducing a wild west theme with cowboy characters. The new map is called Rust and it has been quite popular in the COD franchise. At the time of launch, the map is available for multiplayer gameplay modes. It also brings an extra layer of advantage for the snipers.

Alternatively, the players can also try out the all-new Saloon map. In order to get the full wild west experience, the players can go in with the new Cowboy Ghost and Seraph Desperada characters.

Call of Duty: Mobile has also introduced three new gameplay modes under the multiplayer section. The new 1v1 Duel mode is basically the 4v4 Deathmatch mode tailored for people interested in going 1v1.

The company has also introduced a new “Kill Confirmed” mode, which is basically a Deathmatch mode in which two teams of 4-6 players go against each other. As for the objective, the players need to kill as many opponents as possible and collect their dog tags to score points for the team. The dog tags should be collected before they disappear.

Lastly, there is a “Capture the Flag” game mode, which will require the team to capture the flag for a given amount of time to score a point. While they capture, they can be hit by their enemies as they would also like to capture it to gain points.

Apart from that, Call of Duty: Mobile has also introduced new weapons as a part of the Season 6 update. Now, there is a new Outlaw Sniper rifle and the Wild West MSMC available for the players. As a part of the free Battle Pass, the players will also get the new “ Annihilator” operator skill.

Gold Rush and Rust the Dust are two new events that are also a part of the Season 6 update. The update also introduces a couple of gameplay optimisations, UI changes and weapons balance.

