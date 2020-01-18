Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 update rolled out: New battle pass, game modes, weapons, maps and more

Call of Duty Season 3 is out now

After PUBG Mobile, the most hyped battle royale game has to be the Call of Duty: Mobile. In order to build up the hype and engage more players, the company constantly rolls out updates with new features, maps, weapons and more. Activision has just started rolling out the season 3 update for its Call of Duty: Mobile game. The new season also brings a new Battle Pass, maps, weapons, game modes and rewards. While the update has already rolled out, the new Battle Pass is set to go live on January 19.

Call of Duty: Mobile has segregated the Battle Pass into a free and a premium one. The free Battle Pass will offer access to items that will unlock by completing daily and weekly tasks. These tasks can vary from earning specific medals to using a specific weapon type. As for the Premium Pass, it can be unlocked using COD Points. As it has the word premium attached to it, this pass will give you the opportunity to earn more goods. Additionally, the Premium Pass unlocks Elite Tasks, which offer players more ways to gain Battle and Premium Pass XP.

Apart from that, the new Season 3 update also brings two new maps, Scrapyard and Cage. While the Scrapyard map has been made available to play. the Cage map will be added in the coming weeks.

Season 3 also brings in a new Rapid Fire multiplayer mode, which will offer a much faster-paced arcade-like experience. In this mode, players can earn Scorestreaks and Operator Skills faster than the other modes. There is also a new Warfare Battle Royale mode, which throws two teams of 20 players on the ground for a large-scale battle.

