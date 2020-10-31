Image Source : CALL OF DUTY Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game needs 250GB PC storage.

US video game publisher Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will require up to 250GB of storage space on PC – meaning the game will eat up the entire space on a laptop with 256GB SSD internal storage.

According to the company, 250GB of storage space will be required for the gamers who will be running it in 4K with ray-tracing enabled. For the standard non ray-tracing, the game will require 175GB for the offline story mode and 50GB only for the multiplayer mode.

These requirements are specifically for launch, and will hopefully go down as time goes by. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has also dealt with storage requirements of over 200 GB, but Infinity Ward recently released a patch that gives PC players an option to uninstall specific game modes to reduce its file size.

Apart from storage requirements, Activision is also recommending Nvidia's latest RTX 3080 graphics card for 4K ultra settings and ray tracing or the RTX 3070 for ray tracing in general.

The recommended specs for the full game include a GTX 970 or equivalent, Intel Core i5-2500K or equivalent, and 12GB of RAM. At the very minimum, for the multiplayer mode, you'll need a GTX 670, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i3-4340.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 13.

