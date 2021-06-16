Bumble introduces new Night In feature: Here's what it does

Follow us on Image Source : BUMBLE Bumble introduces new Night In feature now available.

Bumble has announced the launch of “Night In”, a new virtual dating experience where two people can participate in an interactive game over a one-on-one video chat after matching within the app. Bumble’s newest innovative product feature now offers daters in India an opportunity to create more meaningful and deeper connections, expanding the app’s portfolio of existing virtual dating options.



After two people have matched, they have the option to participate in a newly imagined virtual date through “Night In” by clicking the icon within the chat message. After opting for this feature, both parties will receive notifications within the app for their video date. Once both people are within their virtual game room, they will be presented with a virtual game and explanation of rules.

Bumble will offer trivia upon launch, and the company plans to expand this feature with new game options and virtual experiences in the near future.



Following the launch of audio notes last year, Bumble has now also launched Video Notes. This feature enables people to send quick videos to each other directly in chat to help break the ice and build deeper conversations.

To show their fun side, people can choose to add five Snapchat lenses for their video notes, including Atmosphere, Reactions, and Fox Ears/Tail. This enables people to send quick videos to each other directly in chat to help break the ice and build deeper conversations.

To make video dates easier and more interesting on Bumble, people can also select video calling backgrounds such as a picnic in Paris, a gondola ride in Venice, and a campfire under the stars, among others. These 360-degree backgrounds will imitate being together in real life and will react to your movement. The AR backgrounds will be available in Bumble’s existing video calling feature, allowing people to make their video calls more exciting to kickstart conversations.