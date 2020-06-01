BSNL announces new Rs. 2 grace prepaid plan: Here's what all it offers

Image Source : FILE BSNL new prepaid plan

Bharti Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid pack for users in India. The new Rs. 2 grace prepaid plan is for situations when the validity of an existing prepaid pack expires and a person isn't able to immediately get the number recharged. Read on to know more about the new prepaid pack.

BSNL Rs. 2 prepaid pack: Benefits, validity and more

According to a report by Telecom Talk, BSNL's Rs. 2 prepaid pack provides users with an extended validity period for its existing prepaid plan. The extended validity will be for 3 days. This means that when a person recharges his or her BNSL prepaid number with the Rs. 2 pack, the user will get to use the benefits of the prepaid plan he or she often goes for. The Rs. 2 doesn't offer any benefit of its own but extra validity period.

The Rs. 2 grace prepaid plan is in addition to a recently-introduced Rs. 19 prepaid plan that offers users the same extended validity period but for 30 days, that is, 27 more days.

For those who don't know, BSNL recently introduced a new long-term Rs. 2,399 and the Rs. 699 prepaid plans. The Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan provides users with 250 voice calling minutes per day, 100 SMS a day, and free access to BSNL Tunes for 60 days -- all for a validity of 600 days. The Rs. 699 plan, on the other hand, offers 250 minutes per day, 100 SMSs per day, and 500GB of 4G data per day for 180 days.

