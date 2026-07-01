Mahayuti's Sachin Ahir elected unopposed as Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman

Mumbai:

Mahayuti candidate Sachin Ahir on Wednesday (July 1) was elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council after the opposition withdrew its nominee following the government's appeal for a consensus election.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had initially nominated Jagannath Abhyankar for the post. However, the ruling alliance urged the opposition to uphold the House's tradition of electing the Deputy Chairman unanimously. Following the government's request, the opposition withdrew Abhyankar's nomination, paving the way for Ahir's unanimous election as the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Sachin Ahir joined Shinde Sena

In another setback for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra, Sachin Ahir switched sides and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction on Tuesday. Soon after joining the Shinde faction, Ahir filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the Shiv Sena candidate.

The latest development comes just days after six Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) switched allegiance to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in one of the biggest political setbacks for the Uddhav Thackeray camp since the party split.

Ahir is a former MLA from Worli and was once considered a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray. He began his political career with the Congress before joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and later switched to the undivided Shiv Sena. Following the 2022 rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, Ahir joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. In the same year, he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council and has now been chosen as its Deputy Chairman.

According to news agency PTI, police personnel were deployed outside his home this morning following the switch, and several supporters visited him. A police van and two constables have been stationed outside Ahir's residence at the Goolrukh building in Worli, an official said.

'We don't break, we unite': Shinde as Sachin Ahir joins party

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday hit out at Uddhav camp after senior MLC Sachin Ahir joined his Shiv Sena and filed nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on behalf of the Mahayuti alliance. Welcoming Ahir into the party, Shinde likened his political move to a masterstroke on the cricket field.

"Today Sachin Ahir has played a shot just like Sachin Tendulkar. He is an important leader. Today, he has filled both the Deputy Chairman’s nomination form and the Mahayuti form," Shinde said.

Sending out his strongest political message of the day, Shinde dismissed allegations that his party survives on defections and instead projected the Shiv Sena as an expanding political force.

"We do not believe in breaking people. We believe in bringing people together. We are working to strengthen the Shiv Sena," he said.

Referring to the steady stream of leaders joining his camp, Shinde said the reasons behind the shift were evident. "Why are people coming to Shiv Sena? They themselves have answered that question," he remarked.

Also Read: Eknath Shinde cites 'Tendulkar-like shot' as Ahir joins party, says 'we don't break, we unite'

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray suffers another setback as UBT MLC Sachin Ahir joins Shinde Sena