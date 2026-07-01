Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over Ram Temple donation case: 'Govt must be changed to punish the thieves'

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal questioned the government's handling of the case and claimed that those responsible for the alleged irregularities would not face punishment unless there was a change in government. His remarks come at a time when the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case is under investigation and multiple accused have already been sent to judicial custody.

'Donation thieves cannot be punished under the present government'

During the press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the present governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh could not ensure action against those accused in the case. "If you want the donation thieves to be punished, then the government must be changed. The present Central government and the present State government cannot ensure punishment. Every devotee of Lord Ram who wants the donation thieves to be punished should change the government. I was happy when the Bar Association boycotted them," he said.

Kejriwal alleges BJP used Sanatan for politics

The former Delhi Chief Minister also accused the BJP of using Sanatan for political gains. Claiming that BJP leaders did not truly regard Lord Ram as God, Kejriwal said, "These people do not consider Ram as God; otherwise, they would not steal. Lord Ram has given them everything. He helped them form governments in 21 states and at the Centre. They should at least go and thank God." He further alleged, "Every Sanatani in the country is hurt and distressed. A lot more is yet to come out. They have used Sanatan only for power and money."

Kejriwal also asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party was the only political party with "true faith" in Sanatan. "Only the Aam Aadmi Party has true faith in Sanatan. We organised a free pilgrimage for people. In Punjab, a temple dedicated to Kali and Luv Kush is being built. We are organising Bhajan Sandhyas. We are providing corruption-free governance to the people. The Aam Aadmi Party is the true Sanatani party in the country," he said.

Questions raised over Amit Shah's visits to Ram Temple

Kejriwal also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that he had not visited the Ram Temple since its consecration. According to Kejriwal, around two-and-a-half years have passed since the consecration ceremony, but Shah has allegedly not visited the temple during this period. "Two-and-a-half years have passed since the consecration of the Shri Ram Temple, a total of 891 days. In these two-and-a-half years, Home Minister Amit Shah has not visited the Ram Temple even once. The person who has misused Lord Ram's name the most has not gone to the Ram Temple. I checked on the internet, asked ChatGPT, spoke to journalists and looked at Amit Shah's timeline. He has mentioned the Ram Temple more than 42 times in his speeches and interviews and sought votes in its name. He has time to seek votes in the name of Ram, but no time to visit the temple," Kejriwal said.

He then posed a series of questions to the Union Home Minister. "My questions to Amit Shah are: Why have you not visited the Ram Temple? Do you not feel like visiting the Ram Temple? Do you not need Lord Ram's blessings? Do you not consider Ram as God?" he asked. Kejriwal also urged Shah to visit the temple, saying, "I request Amit Shah to definitely visit the Ram Temple."

What is the Ram Temple donation case?

The controversy centres on allegations of financial irregularities and the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh Police are conducting an extensive investigation into the matter. The probe includes scrutiny of cash handling procedures, counting room operations and the role of people associated with the management of temple donations.

On Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all the accused in the alleged donation scam to 14 days of judicial custody, allowing investigators to continue collecting evidence and examining the financial trail.

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