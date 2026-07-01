Ram Temple donation theft probe reveals how cash vanished amid samosa parties in counting room

Ayodhya:

The alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is no longer being viewed merely as a case of financial irregularities. The investigation has now revealed a series of alleged security lapses, unchecked practices and suspicious activities inside the temple's donation counting room, raising questions over how bundles of cash could allegedly disappear without being detected.

According to investigators, the room where devotees' offerings were counted allegedly became the site of frequent parties, with samosas and kachoris reportedly ordered using money taken from the donations themselves. Police suspect that the relaxed environment, coupled with weak security protocols, may have enabled cash to be smuggled out over an extended period.

Police question key accused Avinash Shukla

As part of the investigation, police conducted nearly two hours of questioning of jailed accused Avinash Shukla. Investigators sought details about the source of the large amount of money allegedly recovered in connection with the case and questioned him about how long he had been working at the temple.

Police also tried to determine whether the alleged irregularities began soon after he joined or developed over time. Officials further questioned him about the suspected methods used to remove cash from the temple premises. He was asked whether currency bundles were allegedly concealed inside clothes, shoes or other personal belongings while leaving the counting room. Investigators also questioned him about the possible involvement of his wife in the alleged operation.

Food parties allegedly held inside counting room

The investigation has uncovered details suggesting that the donation counting room functioned with surprisingly relaxed discipline. According to police, nearly 22 people worked during each shift, but strict frisking was allegedly absent and even basic dress code norms were not enforced. Employees were reportedly allowed to enter wearing clothes with multiple pockets as well as shoes and socks while handling cash.

Police allege that food parties involving samosas and kachoris were frequently organised inside the counting room. According to the investigation, cash from the donations was allegedly used to order snacks worth Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 on different occasions. Investigators believe that the informal atmosphere may have made it easier for currency bundles to be hidden inside clothes, socks or shoes and taken out without attracting suspicion.

How weak security allegedly created opportunities

The probe has also highlighted what investigators describe as serious gaps in the security system. Police say there was no mandatory frisking at the entry point, nor was there any requirement for employees to wear pocketless clothing while handling donation cash. Officials also found that staff members could move in and out of the counting room without stringent checks. Investigators are now examining whether these shortcomings were simply administrative negligence or part of a larger, organised system that enabled the alleged theft of donation money over time.

Questions raised over changes in monitoring system

The investigation has also turned its focus towards the supervision mechanism inside the counting facility. According to police, the responsibility for cash counting and overall monitoring rested with Anil Mishra and Subhash Srivastava, respectively. Investigators allege that Subhash Srivastava attempted to influence the monitoring process by projecting himself as someone associated with the organisation. Police suspect that security protocols were subsequently altered, leading to a significant reduction in routine checks. Instead of regular inspections, only occasional surprise checks were reportedly conducted. Authorities are now examining whether these changes played a role in facilitating the alleged theft.

Trust records, Champat Rai's statement and SBI officials under scrutiny

The investigation has expanded beyond the counting room. Police are examining the statement of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai along with cash and documents recovered during searches conducted inside the Trust premises. Investigators are attempting to connect these pieces of evidence to establish the complete sequence of events.

The role of the State Bank of India (SBI), which was responsible for managing the temple's donation cash, has also come under scrutiny. According to preliminary findings, investigators have found indications of possible lapses in the banking process. As a result, some SBI employees have also been brought under the ambit of the investigation as police continue to examine whether procedural failures contributed to the alleged irregularities.

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