BSNL Rs. 2,399 long-term prepaid plan with 600 days validity introduced

BSNL seems to be on a launch spree as the telecom operator has introduced yet another prepaid plan -- the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan -- in India. The new Rs. 2,399 prepaid pack falls in the long-term category for users to enjoy the benefits for more days. Read on to know more about the new prepaid plan by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

BSNL Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan: Validity, benefits and more

The new BSNL prepaid pack has its validity as the main highlight. The Rs. 2,399 plan offers a validity of 600 days, making it the long-term plan with the highest validity period ever. The plan provides users with 250 minutes of voice calls per day and if the minutes are over, users will be charged Rs. 1 per minute for local calls and Rs. 1.3 per minute for STD calls.

Additional benefits include 100 SMSs a day and free access to BSNL Tunes for the first 60 days of the plan's validity, following which users will be charged Rs. 42 per month. However, the plan doesn't provide any data benefits and users will be charged 25 paise per MB. Hence, it's best to go for a separate data plan in addition to the Rs. 2,399 plan.

In addition to this, BSNL has also introduced the Rs. 699 prepaid plan that provides users with 250 minutes per day, 100 SMSs per day, and 500GB of 4G data per day. All this will be provided for 180 days.

Both the Rs. 2,399 and the Rs. 699 prepaid plans by BSNL will be available for users across the country and can be recharged via the BSNL app and even the BSNL website.

