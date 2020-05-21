BSNL introduces new Combo 18, Rs. 198 prepaid plans: Validity, benefits and more

Image Source : PTI New BSNL prepaid plans introduced

Telecom operator has introduced two new prepaid plans -- the Combo 18 and Rs. 198 plans -- in India. While the Combo 18 prepaid plan is an affordable plan for a short period, the Rs. 198 plan is for a longer duration. Read on to know more about the new BSNL prepaid plans.

BSNL Combo 18, Rs. 198 prepaid plans: Benefits, Validity and More

Starting with the Combo 18 prepaid plan, it is priced at Rs. 18 and provides users with 1.8GB of 4G data per day and once the user uses all the data, he or she will get data speeds of 80kbps. It also offers 250 free minutes of voice calls to both BSNL and non-BSNL network and comes with a validity of 2 days.

One thing worth noting is that the new Combo 18 plan has been announced by Tamil Nadu Telecom and is available for users in Tamil Nadu along with 22 others circles such as Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, and Uttarakhand.

The Rs. 198 prepaid plan, on the other hand, provides users with 2GB of data for a validity of 54 days. While other details regarding the prepaid plan remain known, it is assumed it offers free voice calling to any network, much like the Combo 18 prepaid pack.

To recall, BSNL recently extended its 6 paise cashback initiative until May 31. Under the scheme, BSNL users who conduct a voice call for more than 5 minutes will get 6 paise cashback for the same. A user can earn a maximum cashback of Rs. 50.

