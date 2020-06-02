BSNL announces Rs 365 prepaid recharge plan for select circles: Here's all you need to know

Image Source : BSNL BSNL launches new prepaid plans in India.

BSNL has just introduced a new prepaid recharge plan in select telecom circles. The new Rs. 365 prepaid plan offers a validity of 365 days. In order to offer the validity of almost a year, the company has compromised on other benefits. The telecom operator is offering unlimited voice calls capped at 250 minutes per day. Alongside the calls, the users will also get 2GB daily data and 100 SMS messages per day.

While the offer looks quite impressive up until now, the benefits will last only for the first 60 days. For the other 305 days, the users will just be able to keep their SIM cards alive. The all-new Rs. 365 recharge plan is now available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar-Jharkhand, Gujrat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata- West Bengal, North-East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh – Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu - Chennai, UP-East and UP-West.

BSNL has also announced the launch of a new plan in the Chhattisgarh circle. The new Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan brings a long term validity of 600 days.

Apart from that, it also offers unlimited voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day. Once the users cross the limit, they will be charged as per base plan tariff. The users will also get access to 100 SMS messages per day. However, this prepaid plan does not bring any data to the table.

