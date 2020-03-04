Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 launched: Price, specifications and more

Black Shark 3 comes with Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi's gaming smartphone brand, Black Shark has just added two new smartphones to their portfolio. Both the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro were launched recently in China. The key highlighting factors of the smartphones include the high refresh rate 90Hz display, latest Snapdragon 865 processor, 65W super-fast charging, action triggers and much more.

Black Shark 3 Specifications

Black Shark 3 sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate making it the first Black Shark phone to come with a high refresh rate panel. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs in 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage. It runs on Google's Android 10 operating system with JoyUI custom skin layered on top. All of this is backed by a 4,720mAh battery, which charges using a new magnetic charger.

On the optics front, the Black Shark 3 sports a triple camera system, which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Black Shark 3 Pro Specifications

Black Shark 3 Pro features a 7.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120x1440 pixels and 90Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snpadragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. When compared to the regular Black Shark 3, the 3 Pro gets a larger 5,000mAh battery. Rest of the specifications including the camera part remain the same.

Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro Price

Black Shark 3 is available in China at a starting price of 3,499 yuan (roughly Rs. 37,000). The 12GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants of the smartphone are priced at 3,799 yuan (roughly Rs. 40,000) and 3,999 yuan (roughly Rs. 42,000) respectively. As for the 3 Pro, the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be purchased for 4,699 yuan (roughly Rs. 50,000). The top end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back 4,999 yuan (roughly Rs. 53,000). Both the variants are now up for pre-order and are set to go on sale from March 6.