Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: How to check poll results online via ECI website and app

Image Source : RESULTS.ECI.GOV.IN Here's how you can check Bihar Assembly Election 2020 results online.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 results: As soon as the US election fever started fading away, Indians started eyeing on the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 results. The results are set to be announced on Tuesday, November 10. The result will be deciding the fate of 3,755 candidates across 243 seats. This will be declared right after the counting of votes that will be taken up at 8 am on November 10.

With the help of technology, anyone can now see the results as soon as they are out on the internet. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be releasing the results tomorrow and interested people can look for the results at the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Here’s how the process works:

Head over to the EC Website or just click on this link - http://www.eciresults.nic.in/. On this link, the users will be able to grab all the latest updates on contesting candidates, parties and winners. Apart from that, the website also shows other information that includes a comprehensive detail on round-wise progress of counting in each assembly segment, details of NOTA votes as well as the victory margins of winners.

Alternatively, the interested users can also check the results on their smartphone using the ‘ECI’s Voter Helpline’ application. The app is available on both Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Upon downloading the app, the user will be asked to fill in the details for registration. The user can either skip this or register on the app. Once done, head over to the “results” option on the homepage to find the results for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

