Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release date revealed? Here’s when iOS users will be able to play the game

Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently launched in the country. The game was first made available via an Early Access program for Android users. On July 2, the company officially launched the game and it was made available on the Google Play Store. While Android users have been enjoying the game for quite some time now, iPhone users have been eagerly waiting for BGMI to arrive on the App Store.

As of now, Krafton, the developer behind Battlegrounds Mobile India, has not yet officially confirmed the release date of the iOS version of the game. However, a recent suggested that the game could arrive on Apple’s mobile platform on July 6, which is clearly not the case.

With reports surfacing about the release, it is clear that the company is already working on the release of the iOS version of BGMI. We should expect to see the news about the launch in the coming weeks.

BGMI caught sending data to China

Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently caught sending user data overseas. Commenting on this, Krafton wrote in a press statement, “KRAFTON is implementing the industry’s toughest standards for data security and is working to overcome any shortcomings throughout the Early Access testing period, for the official launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.”

“In the meantime, KRAFTON is fully aware of the recent concerns over data handling in regards to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Early Access test,” they further added.

