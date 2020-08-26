Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro with flip cameras, 90Hz displays launched: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : ASUS Asus ZenFone 7 series

After several rumours and leaks, Asus has officially launched the ZenFone 7 series, consisting of the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro in Taiwan. The two smartphones fall in the company's high-end ZenFone lineup and act as successors to the Asus ZenFone 6 or Asus 6z (in India). Read on to know more about the new Asus smartphones.

Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Features, Specs, Price

Both the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro come with 5G support, 90Hz display, and a flip camera. The flip camera, which acts as both the front and rear cameras, has been taken from the Asus 6z.

Starting with the ZenFone 7, the device has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. On the camera front, there is a flip camera setup that includes three camera sensors: a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with Sony IMX363 dual-pixel sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The cameras support 6p lens, portrait mode, auto mode, night mode, slow-motion videos, up to 8K video recording, and more.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 10 with ZenUI 7 on top. Additionally, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo dynamic speaker, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and comes in Aurora Black and Pastel White colour options.

The ZenFone 7 Pro too has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 90Hz display but is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera configuration stands the same for the device as the ZenFone 7. Additionally, it gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, much like the ZenFone 7 and runs Android 10 with ZenUI 7 on top. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has two colour variants, namely, Aurora Black and Pastel White.

The Asus ZenFone 7 starts at Euros 699 (around Rs. 61,300) and the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is priced at Euros 799 (around Rs. 70,130). There is no word on the devices' availability in India yet.

