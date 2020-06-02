Asus TUF A15, TUF A17 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen processors launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : ASUS Asus TUF A15 and TUF A17 gaming laptops launched in India.

Asus India has just launched two new gaming laptops in India under its affordable TUF lineup. The all-new Asus TUF A15 and A17 notebooks come with the latest AMD Ryzen processors and offer a plethora of features including an RGB keyboard, 144Hz high refresh rate display and much more.

Both the Asus A15 and A17 are similar-looking notebooks with different screen sizes. While the A15 comes with a 15.6-inch FullHD panel, the A17 gets a larger 17.3-inch display. The gaming laptops come with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor. For graphics, the A15 and A17 buyers can choose between the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, GTX 1650Ti and the GTX 1660Ti. There is also a GTX 2060 variant available but it is limited to only the A15 model.

The gaming notebooks come with up to 1TB of SATA HDD or up to 1TB of SSD or a combination of both an HDD and an SSD. There is also an option to get up to 32GB of RAM on both the models.

Alongside the two notebooks, the company has also announced the launch of the Asus ROG GA15 and GA35 desktop machines. The GA15 desktop comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor whereas the GA35 can go up to AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. While the GA15 comes with up to an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti, the GA35 gets the option of the powerful GTA 2080 Ti.

Price and Availability

As for the pricing, the Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop comes in with a starting price tag of Rs. 60,990 and it will be available via Amazon, Reliance Digital stores and other offline stores. The TUF A17 also comes at a starting price of Rs. 60,990. It will be made available exclusively via Flipkart starting mid-June.

While the ROG GA15 will be available for a starting price of Rs. 65,990, the GA45 will be made available with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,79,990. Both the desktop machines will be available via both online and offline stores.

