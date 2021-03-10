Asus ROG Phone 5 series with up to 18GB RAM launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with LED lighting on the back.

Asus has been teasing the launch of the all-new ROG Phone series for quite some time now. The company has finally launched the much-anticipated ROG Phone 5. Alongside the regular version of the ROG Phone 5, the Taiwanese giant has also launched ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition. Here’s what the new smartphones offer:

Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR+ support. The smartphone is powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The handset comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 11 right out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery.

As for the optics, the ROG Phone 5 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 24MP selfie snapper.

As mentioned above, the company has also launched the ROG Phone 5 Pro, which comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. There is also a ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition, which brings 18GB of RAM onboard. These two variants also get two more Touch Sensors on back cover.

Price and Availability

Asus ROG Phone has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant whereas the 12GB + 256GB model has been priced at Rs. 57,999. The company has also launched the ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate priced at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 79,999 respectively. ROG Phone 5 will be available on Flipkart on 15th April 2021 at 12.00 p.m.