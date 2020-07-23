ASUS ROG Phone 3 is the new high-end powerhouse meant for gaming and lots more

Image Source : ASUS ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS has finally launched its third gaming smartphone -- the ROG Phone 3 -- in India. The smartphone comes as a successor to the ROG Phone 2 launched last year and features a slew of highlights such as a 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and more. Read on to know more about the new gaming smartphone in the country.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Features, Specifications

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED HDR10+ display with 144 Hz / 1 ms refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with improved 5G and Elite gaming capabilities, becoming the first device to come with the latest high-end processor. It supports the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, coming in two RAM/Storage variants: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

On the camera front, the ROG Phone 3 houses three rear cameras; a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The one at the front stands at 24MP. It comes with various camera features such as 4K videos, Pro Video mode, Wind filter, HyperSteady Video, Mic Focus features, and more.

The smartphone gets a 6,000mAh battery with support for a 30W HyperCharge adaptor and runs Android 10. The gaming smartphone comes with a number of exciting features such as upgraded GameCool 3 cooling system, enhanced X Mode performance-optimization software, new ROG HyperFusion technology, Upgraded AirTrigger 3 technology, new side-mounted USB Type-C port, dual front-facing speakers and Dirac-tuned ROG GameFX audio system, and support for the new ROG Connect community app.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Price, Availability

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 59,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart, starting August 6 in the country.

The ROG Phone 3 also comes with various accessories such as ROG Phone 3 Glass Screen Protector (Rs. 699), ROG Phone 3 Neon Aero Case (Rs. 1,999), ROG Phone 3 Lighting Armor case (Rs. 2,999), AeroActive Cooler 3 (Rs. 2,999), ROG Cetra Core (Rs. 3999), ROG Cetra Headset (Rs. 7,699), ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad (Rs..9,999), Mobile Desktop Dock (Rs. 12,999), TwinView Dock 3 (Rs.19,999), and ROG Clip (Rs. 1,999).

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage