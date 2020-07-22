Asus ROG Phone 3 launching today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Image Source : ASUS Asus ROG Phone 3 to be the first Snapdragon 865+ powered smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is all set to launch globally today via an online-only launch event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Taiwanese tech giant will be hosting live stream via YouTube. The smartphone is also arriving in India today and will be a Flipkart-exclusive at arrival. The ROG Phone 3 will be the third iteration in the ROG Phone lineup bringing significant changes over its predecessors.

Asus ROG Phone 3 launch live stream is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM IST today. The company has already generated a YouTube link for the live stream and the same has been embedded below.

Expected specifications, features

The ROG Phone 3 is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Alongside offering great performance, the chipset will also bring 5G support to the table. The speculations suggest the ROG Phone 3 will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The gaming-oriented smartphone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz high refresh rate. For some extra smoothness, the phone might also feature 240Hz touch response rate.

While the ROG Phone lineup has not been great in terms of cameras, this year might be a bit different. The ROG Phone 3 is said to come with triple rear camera setup consisting of a primary 64-megapixel camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Apart from this, the ROG Phone 3 is rumoured to come with a massive 6,000mAh battery. This will be paired with 30W fast charging support.

As of now, there is no word on the pricing of the upcoming gaming smartphone. Considering the ROG Phone 2 arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999, the ROG Phone 3 might cost below Rs. 45,000 for the base variant.

