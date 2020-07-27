ASUS ROG Phone 3 has a hidden 160Hz refresh rate option: Know how to enable it

Image Source : ASUS ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS recently launched its third gaming smartphone -- the ROG Phone 3 -- with a powerful spec sheet. This also includes a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, it seems like that the 144Hz refresh rate isn't the only option available on the smartphone and go on until 160Hz refresh rate too. Read on to know how you can get the display setting.

How to enable 160Hz display on ROG Phone 3?

It is suggested that the ROG Phone 3's refresh rate can go up to 160Hz with a simple trick. As discovered by XDA Developers, the 160Hz can be enabled by entering a debug command that will bring about the 160Hz refresh rate option in addition to 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz ones.

All you have to do is perform some steps (mostly on the technical front) and get the 160Hz refresh rate on the ROG Phone 3. For this, you need to set up an Android Debug Bridge (ADB) on your PC and enter the command "adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1" via a command prompt or a terminal window. Once the command is entered, just reboot your smartphone, following which you will get the 160Hz refresh rate option by heading to the Settings>Display>Refresh Rate. It can also be enabled from the Refresh Rate Quick Settings tile.

One thing worth noting is that while the 160Hz display setting work on normal usage and even with games that support 144Hz (since the 160Hz could be unlocked for them without the command), the display isn't fully calibrated in this option and can enable some issues as well. You can tweak the display settings by going to the Settings>Display>Splendid for better working of the display with 160Hz refresh rate.

If you feel you want to get back to the original refresh rate, you can enter the ADB command "adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 0" on your PC, reboot the smartphone, and you are good to go.

To recall, the ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 144Hz display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. It comes in three RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB., 12GB/256GB, and even a 16GB512GB. On the camera front, it gets three rear cameras (64MP, 13MP, 5MP) and a 24MP front camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W ROG HyperCharge and runs Android 10. Additionally, it comes with Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 3 and grip press, dual front-facing speakers, enhanced X Mode performance-optimization software, upgraded GameCool 3 cooling system, and more.

