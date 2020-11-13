Apple TV app now available on Sony PS5, PS4: All you need to know

Image Source : SONY Apple TV app now available on Sony PS5, PS4.

Sony has recently launched the PlayStation 5 and it was the best time for the company to collaborate with Apple in order to bring the Apple TV app on the PlayStation. Apple TV app will now be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

With the help of the new app, the Sony PlayStation users will be able to watch Apple TV+, third-party channels like Showtime and Starz, and content purchased from iTunes. PlayStation users can enjoy Apple originals like Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple.

Sony announced in October that Apple TV would be available for PS5 on Day 1, alongside a host of other streaming services including Disney+, Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube. Apple TV is also available on devices from Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, LG as well as Microsoft's newest consoles, Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One.

The new app is also a chance for Apple to put its Apple TV+ streaming platform in the home of millions of potential new users.

The PS5 is currently available in Australia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, North America and South Korea, but gamers elsewhere will have to wait until November 19. In the US the Sony PS5 has been priced at $499.99 for the Standard Edition and the Digital Edition has been launched at $399.99.

(inputs from IANS)